USB-C iPhone becomes reality for robotics engineer

Has a simple USB-C port Was in the news Because Europe wants to create a standard to reduce e-waste for all mobile devices — and only Apple has not yet used the standard for its smartphones. Now, a robotics engineering student has demonstrated the possibility of replacing the iPhone’s Lightning connector with a USB-C port. Apple Insider Reported.

On his YouTube channel, EFPL Master’s student Ken Billonall teased an iPhone X through an iPhone-C port and then promised a full video of how it was done. The previous one Blog post and video, He explained how the Lightning connector was reverse-engineered Prototype PCB connection to prove the concept.

Billionel discovered that Apple sells a lightning connector to certified partners who make the first Lightning cables from USB-C. He was able to pull one out of the third-party cable, then removed the metal part and exposed the PCB. When it was done, he pulled the female Lightning board from the iPhone and connected the wires from the blank C94 board to the PC with the USB-C connectors. “I had my first job role model when it was over,” he said. “Lightning is gone and there is only USB-C.”

The next step is to “shrink the C94 completely upside down” board on the phone and compress it, he said. That part is made explicit, explored by the video above, and will be fully explained in the second video.

Is an iPhone with a USB-C port Dream For many users, this will allow for faster PD charging and the use of quality, non-private cables. This is clearly possible for Apple, as the iPod Pro has a USB-C port. Europe is Proposed a rule All phones and electronic devices will require USB-C charging in order to reduce electronic waste and consumer inconvenience.

It is not clear if this has been done before, but most people should not try such a project at home. Pillonel has an electronic background and Work Postgraduate degree in Robotics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL). Not to mention that this will explicitly void the warranty of your iPhone.