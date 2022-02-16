निन्टेंडो क्लोजिंग 3DS, Wii U शॉप्स, किल्स क्लासिक गेम ओनरशिप

छवि : Nintendo

एक पोस्ट में शीर्षक “Wii U और Nintendo 3DS eShop Discontinuation”निन्टेंडो ने अभी घोषणा की है कि मार्च 2023 में दोनों प्रणालियों के ऑनलाइन स्टोरफ्रंट का संचालन बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

लेकिन व्यावहारिक रूप से बंद होने की तुलना में बहुत जल्द शुरू हो जाएगा:

– 23 मई, 2022 से, Wii U या सिस्टम के Nintendo 3DS परिवार पर Nintendo eShop में किसी खाते में धनराशि जोड़ने के लिए क्रेडिट कार्ड का उपयोग करना संभव नहीं होगा। – 29 अगस्त, 2022 से, Wii U या सिस्टम के Nintendo 3DS परिवार पर Nintendo eShop में किसी खाते में धनराशि जोड़ने के लिए Nintendo eShop कार्ड का उपयोग करना संभव नहीं होगा। हालांकि, डाउनलोड कोड को मार्च 2023 के अंत तक रिडीम करना अभी भी संभव होगा।

उन लोगों के खेल खेलने और आनंद लेने के मामले में जो उनके पास पहले से हैं, निंटेंडो कहते हैं:

मार्च 2023 के अंत के बाद भी, और निकट भविष्य के लिए, गेम और डीएलसी को फिर से डाउनलोड करना, सॉफ़्टवेयर अपडेट प्राप्त करना और Wii U और सिस्टम के निन्टेंडो 3DS परिवार पर ऑनलाइन खेलने का आनंद लेना अभी भी संभव होगा।

All of this is expected stuff. The 3DS is 11 years old this year and the Wii U ten, so digital store closures were always going to happen sooner or later. What’s shitty about these closures in particular, though, is that both shopfronts offered users the ability to purchase and then own many of Nintendo’s greatest ever titles, something you’re now largely unable to do ever since the company switched to a subscription model with Nintendo Switch Online.

The company saw this coming. When the blog post was first made, an associated FAQ had the following exchange:

Once it is no longer possible to purchase software in Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, many classic games for past platforms will cease to be available for purchase anywhere. Will you make classic games available to own some other way? If not, then why? Doesn’t Nintendo have an obligation to preserve its classic games by continually making them available for purchase? Across our Nintendo Switch Online membership plans, over 130 classic games are currently available in growing libraries for various legacy systems. The games are often enhanced with new features such as online play. We think this is an effective way to make classic content easily available to a broad range of players. Within these libraries, new and longtime players can not only find games they remember or have heard about, but other fun games they might not have thought to seek out otherwise. We currently have no plans to offer classic content in other ways.

“We currently have no plans to offer classic content in other ways” is an incredibly shitty thing to read, because under zero circumstances is a subscription-based model an acceptable substitution to actually owning a game.

Especially wild, then, is the fact that not long after publishing this, Nintendo wiped that particular section of the Q&A from its site. जाओ और इसे अभी जांचें और “क्या निंटेंडो के पास अपने क्लासिक गेम को लगातार खरीद के लिए उपलब्ध कराकर संरक्षित करने का दायित्व नहीं है?” हिस्सा चला गया है।